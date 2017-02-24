Webadvisor gives option to release or withhold personal information

· by · in News, News Briefs, Riverside City College. ·

Due to President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on immigration, some of you may be concerned about what personal information you provide to others.

On Webadvisor under personal profile there is an option to release your directory information. Those who have it selected as yes are allowing the release of this information.

If you do not want to have this information shared, you can go on Webadvisor and click on personal profile in the lower left hand corner and select no when it asks to release your directory information.

img_2261

img_2260

Have something to say about this post? Share it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s