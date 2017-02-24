Webadvisor gives option to release or withhold personal information

Due to President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on immigration, some of you may be concerned about what personal information you provide to others.

On Webadvisor under personal profile there is an option to release your directory information. Those who have it selected as yes are allowing the release of this information.

If you do not want to have this information shared, you can go on Webadvisor and click on personal profile in the lower left hand corner and select no when it asks to release your directory information.