UCR’s Art in The Gardens brings plants and local art together

Tucked in a canyon on the University of California, Riverside campus is a lush botanical garden. This urban oasis in the city of Riverside is home to plants from all around the world.

On the first Saturday in November, the botanical gardens bustled with Art in the Gardens. This event combines a local artisan fair with an art auction and plant sale. The autumn air was brisk, and orange leaves on the trees lent a festive atmosphere. Children ran down the paths, grandparents walked hand in hand over the wooden bridge. Families gathered to shop and munch on fresh baked goods.

One of the local artisans is painter Julia Martinez, a Riverside native who creates Chicana-influenced art. Martinez said of the arts in Riverside “There’s been a resurgence of creativity and art with the Cheech and with other art programs that are happening throughout the city.”

Gallery • 3 Photos Anna Schwabe A painting by Julia Martinez (featured in the article) inspired by her grandmother.

Martinez’s paintings are strongly influenced by her grandmother, who was also a Riverside native.

“She’s honored here today, she passed last year,” Martinez said. She explained that her grandmother’s colors, food, and music were all inspirations for the vibrant artwork she brought to the event.

Not only are the gardens a venue for community events, but they are also an active educational site. Originally a research facility for the University, the gardens have become part of the botany program at Riverside City College. RCC botany students take field trips to the UCR gardens to study plants. RCC’s botany instructor, Dr. Virginia White, is a longtime volunteer for the gardens.

“A botanic garden is a zoo, but for plants!” White said. “You get to see plants from all over the world.” “It’s so much fun to get people from the public interested in plants.” She added that volunteering in the gardens has been beneficial to her mental health.

“There’s so much evidence that working with plants and working with soil is good for your brain,” White claimed.

Nancy Cullen, event coordinator and master gardener said, “The botanic gardens are somewhat of an outdoor classroom.” She added, “Having it open to the public is a great way to have students and family up here enjoying nature. If you’re in biology or botany, you can ask any questions, and we love to do the research.”

Proceeds from the plant sale and art auction will be used to maintain the gardens and sustain funding for student tours. Volunteers are essential to the botanic garden’s ability to be an educational resource to local schools, including RCC. Those who are interested in volunteering can learn more using the link below.

https://gardens.ucr.edu/volunteer