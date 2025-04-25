Rainbow Engagement Center demands full-time staff to address growing student needs

The Rainbow Engagement Center provides a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ students and allies, but since the opening in Fall 2021, the center has struggled to maintain its increasing numbers with a lack of school support.

The luncheon on April 2 invited President Claire Oliveros to speak on behalf of the staffing issues at the REC. She started off the meeting with a communication contract agreement after facing backlash for the unresolved issues.

The students and staff at the center who attended the luncheon asked questions concerning the lack of full-time staff.

“I don’t think she was ready to talk to the gays,” said Kait Alcantara, a regular at the REC.

The Sexuality & Gender Acceptance club which started in the 1990s was the first LGBTQ+ inclusive club to start at RCC. This struggle for full-time staffing and equity within LGBTQ+ spaces have been fought since then.

Al Weyant, EOPS specialist, plays a role in the LGBTQ+ Association for Student Success and Equity mentor program by creating a supportive space for students to call their own. Eight paid peer mentors, volunteer faculty staff, classified professionals and administrators keep the engagement center open. Many of the volunteer staff often hold their office hours at the center to ensure the mandatory one staff member is present.

“It’s just not a model that works,” Weyant said.

Weyant explained that if they had a full-time dedicated staff it would allow the center to stay open instead of risking the impromptu closings due to volunteer faculty being unable to come in.

The center is open 20 hours a week. As of Spring 2024 there have been 632 visits by 376 students. This is the second most populated center on campus under the Language Humanities/Social and Behavioral Sciences Engagement Center. The numbers highlight the necessity to address growing student needs.

Oliveros acknowledged this by mentioning how she noticed how packed the room was during the first luncheon she hosted at the center.

Associated Students of Riverside City College Senator Gabriel Graves started a petition concerning the need for full-time staff at the REC after hearing from staff and students of the recurring issue.