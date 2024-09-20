Young entrepreneur takes over tire shop

First Call Tires, located about 20 minutes from Riverside City College, was recently taken over by 19-year-old Jason Alvarez, who discovered the business through its previous owner.

“The previous owner was dedicated to selling shops and sent me an offer,” Alverez said. Since taking over, Alvarez has added his personal touch to the business, which offers tires, wheels, alignments, oil changes, and more.

Alverez’s interest in cars began at age 14. “I’ve always focused on tires; I never saw myself doing anything else,” he said. He credits his older brother for introducing him to cars, though his brother did not pursue it deeply. As he got older, Alvarez also learned from his uncle, who was in the same field, and a family friend who motivated him to take over First Call.

Alverez officially took over the shop in January 2024 and noticed changes in his life. “Owning a business feels like a sacrifice. I dedicate so much of my time here, even when I’m not physically at the shop,” he said. “Working overtime takes a toll on my body and mental health.” Despite the challenges, Alvarez said he feels content to be able to support his family and do something he loves. “Overall, I’m glad I can offer services to my family and care for them financially,” he added.

Alvarez didn’t open First Call alone. His 20-year-old friend, Anthony Salinas, joined him when First Call reopened in January. Alvarez and Salinas were friends before working together, and Salinas noted that balancing work and personal relationships can be challenging. “There are boundaries, and we learned to respect each other when working,” Salinas said. “We had to take work seriously,” Alverez added.

Unlike Alvarez, Salinas initially worked in construction before working with cars. “I’ve always wanted to work with tires since I graduated high school,” Salinas said. He now dreams of opening his shop. “When the time is right, I’ll go for it, but I don’t want to rush,” he added.

As the business started running, the two began to create relationships with their clients. Loyal customer Anthony Rojas has relied on First Call since January of this year. “I’ve started to come to the shop once Jason took over,” said Rojas. “Ever since January, they’ve kept up with the maintenance of my vehicle. I always felt welcomed and well taken care of,” Rojas added.

However, talking to clients wasn’t that easy for Alverez. “I would get nervous talking to customers, especially with my Spanish,” Alverez said. “But then it grew on me. I started to enjoy talking to customers.” For Salinas, working with the customers has been an easy process. “When you’re at work you know how to talk to people because they’re here for something that you know how to do,” Salinas said.

The future looks bright for both First Call Tires and its young owners. Alvarez hopes to expand into new locations, including San Bernardino, where he sees opportunities in the mechanic industry. “By the end of this month, I plan to hire a full-time mechanic,” Alvarez said. For now, the Moreno Valley location continues to grow, adding new services and gaining employees.

First Call Tires is located at 12578 Heacock St. in Moreno Valley. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.