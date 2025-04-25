The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Take me out the ball game

Tykeya Davis, Life Reporter
April 25, 2025
Player 64 pitches for the Angels | Kevin Sousa | Getty Images

Heart pumping, energy rushing, and joyful noise are just a few things that I experienced at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, where the LA Dodgers defeated the Angels. 4-1.

This is the first baseball game I’ve ever attended, so I wanted to make a good impression. And what better way to do that than by wearing both of the teams’ jerseys? That’s right; I had on an angel’s T-shirt covered up by a button-up Dodgers jersey. Don’t judge me, I didn’t know what to expect but I wanted to be prepared either way. The first thing that I noticed is that you could see the stadium from the freeway.

When I first got to the stadium I was surprised that the parking was no hassle. It was fairly easy to get into the stadium. I had to walk up some ramps to get to the sections I wasn’t expecting. I recommend wearing comfortable shoes to a baseball game. When walking around the stadium, I was amazed at all the Angels’ displays that they had. From trophy cases to baseball players and even a Hall of Fame wall for previous Angels players. Everything looked very nice and clean, but I knew the next thing that I had to do was get some food.

I mean, what’s a baseball game without popcorn and a hot dog? After getting food I found my way down some pretty steep steps where I found my seat. When I sat down I noticed how bright and vibrant it was. I also noticed that the bases on the field aren’t as far as they seem on TV.

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium | Kirby Lee | Imagn Images.
The stadium was very calm and light during the start of the game. As each player stepped up to bat a picture of the player, his stats, and a fun fact would project on the jumbo screen. I found that pretty cool because it gives fans a chance to learn more about the players.

As the game went on and the teams took breaks, I noticed kids running down from their seats and people yelling “ball” in between each break. I was confused until some of the players from the Angels obliged and sent some balls flying through the crowds. Shortly after everyone in the stadium stood and sang Frank Sinatra’s ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’, as they were laughing, singing, and swaying back and forth together. I thought that was Cheesy and heartwarming at the same time.

As the 9th Inning approached everyone began to cheer and chant “Kik” as Enrique Hernandez stepped to bat. The game ended quickly leaving the Angels in defeat of the Dodgers. Everyone in the stands dispersed quickly causing a bit of traffic in the rows. I recommend hanging back for a bit and letting traffic die down, talking to friends, taking pictures, or finishing that hot dog. It doesn’t take long for it to clear up.

I enjoyed my time at the game and hope to attend more in the future. If you are thinking of going to a game or two this season, I highly recommend it.

