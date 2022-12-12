Why the Tigers lost in the CCCAA football state championship

0 0

Rosahawn Lacy tries to break through the Bulldogs defensive line. The Tigers were defeated 55-0 at College of San Mateo against the Bulldogs on Dec 11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

By Hayden Kulick

This loss can’t be blamed on the rain.

Losing a football game 55 to nothing can’t be blamed on the weather. Just because Riverside City College plays in a more dry climate than College of San Mateo, that does not mean that the rain is the reason they lost.

An eight touchdown loss while also being shutout doesn’t happen often and it surely doesn’t happen often in rain games. Generally when you think of football in harsh weather conditions, you think of teams running the football a ton while also keeping the score low.

So why wasn’t that the case in this game? The Tigers were not prepared.

On all three levels the Tigers were dominated.

Offensively speaking, this game was a disaster. On multiple occasions RCC players fumbled the football without being touched. Yes, the rain can make the ball slippery. But if it was the rain that did it, then why wasn’t San Mateo dropping the ball like that? It’s because the Tigers were unprepared.

On top of the fumbles, there were plenty of bad decisions on the offense.

In the third quarter RCC was attempting to mount a comeback. Butinstead of taking a sack on third down, quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw the football directly into the hands of one of the San Mateo defensive linemen for a pick six.

You’re already getting blown out. It is four down territory. Why not take the sack? Live to see another down, don’t play hero ball when you’re already down by 35.

San Mateo clearly saw something on film about how to attack the defense. Any time the Bulldogs ran side to side there was a gap and that led to big play after big play.

Even on special teams they couldn’t hold it together. RCC let the opening kickoff get returned to their own 35 yard line, then later in the game let one of their punts get blocked in their own territory. Special teams had been an issue for the Tigers all season long and in the championship game the Bulldogs exposed that.

The blame for this historic championship loss can’t be put on one person. However, the coaching leading into this game clearly wasn’t good enough.

The team may have been one of two undefeated junior college football teams heading into the weekend but that doesn’t excuse the horrific performance that was put on in the championship by the Tigers.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.