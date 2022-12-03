Tigers fight off the Hornets, advance to championship game

0 0

By Dalila Romero

A 74 yard touchdown flipped the momentum and helped secure the Tiger’s spot in next week’s championship game.

The Riverside City College football team outplayed Fullerton College 31-17 on Dec. 3.

RCC went into the game firing, putting the first touchdown on the board in the first five minutes of play.

That first drive was led by sophomore quarterback Jake Retzlaff who threw for 372 passing yards and two touchdowns on the day.

“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game going into this week so we made sure to practice that way,” Retzlaff said.

Fullerton scored early in the second and was one play from another defensive stop.

Then came the play.

Retzlaff found Alfred Jordan for a 74-yard touchdown to give RCC all the momentum.

The Tigers defense had a strong showing early on, holding the Hornets to three points in the first quarter and only allowing one touchdown in the first half.

“We knew we were dealing with a good Fullerton team that ran the ball well all season,” sophomore defensive back Demarco Moorer said. “So we knew we had to be great tacklers and that’s what we worked on all week.”

The Tigers defense was prepared for Fullerton’s passing attack, holding the Hornets to 134 passing yards throughout the whole game.

“When we go against a team that feels they’re ready for us we come out hard,” sophomore defensive tackle Alonzo Gray-Hall said. “We knew we were dealing with a good fullerton team that ran the ball well all season.” sophomore defensive back Demarco Moorer said. “So we knew we had to be great tacklers and that’s what we worked on all week.”

Despite the RCC defense’s efforts, the Hornets were able to rush for 172 total yards.

The Tigers would redeem themselves in the red zone, forcing field goal attempts.

“Our defense did a good job in the red (zone),” head coach Tom Craft said.

With RCC closing out the game with a multiple score lead over Fullerton, the Tigers were able to establish a form of confidence going into their next game.

“When we are confident as a team,” Moorer said. “We can and will close games out like these.”

The Tigers look to change gears and prepare for the CCCAA State Championship game.

“We are going to let our bodies rest going into today and tomorrow,” sophomore wide receiver Reggie Retzlaff said. “Monday we’ll break down today’s game. Tuesday, we will start working on what we will do against our next opponent.”

“We just have to get ready for a hard fought game every time,” Retzlaff Said.

The Riverside City College football team now prepares to take on San Mateo College in the CCCAA State Championship game on Dec. 10.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.