Third annual Taste of Nations brings people together at Riverside City College

Students line up in the quad to get their free meal voucher for the Taste of Nations, in the Quad courtyard on Nov 15. Authentic foods from a variety of countries were available for students to try, as well as live music from Hanry Vasquez who played Native American flutes and drums. (Photo by Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Henry Vasquez, plays the flute in the Quad courtyard during the Taste of Nations on Nov 15.

Faculty and ASRCC clubs serve authentic foods from a variety of countries to students who attended the Taste of Nations in the Quad courtyard on Nov 15.

By Jazmyn De Jesus

Associated Students of Riverside City College (ASRCC) gave students, staff and outside visitors the opportunity to sample dishes from all over the world during the third annual Taste of Nations event.

The event was held Nov. 15 at Riverside City College in the A.G. Paul Quadrangle Courtyard.

Alfonso Campos, MCAC Director, said the turnout was around 200 students, which was very encouraging and made him feel that people are feeling comfortable to be back on campus.

“Events like this definitely help bring more community and diversifies the campus experience,” Victoria Alvarado, RCC student, said.

The line to get to the booth passing out stamp cards and plates extended Terracina Drive.

Slaw and coconut shrimp from Hawaii, Korean fried chicken, Gỏi cuốn from Vietnam and agua frescas paired with tacos from Mexico were just some of the foods that were presented.

“Like many other (ASRCC) events, it’s students and staff (volunteers) taking part in hosting the event today,” Stephanie Emoctezuma, Taste of Nations volunteer, said.

All of the food provided by local caterers and food establishments, who were reached out to by ASRCC.

“We love that we’ve been able to bring joy to students are really make them feel open to being here and trying things on campus,” Paris Lopez, ASRCC Director, said. “We hope to keep that happiness throughout campus.”

