Campus crime report Oct. 3 – Oct. 17

By Laura Bautista

October 3

Crime: Vandalism

Location: Math & Science Building

Status: There is no current status available or arrest at this time.

Summary: The Riverside City College District Police Department reported on Oct. 3, that an act of vandalism took place. No further information surrounding the potential arrest of the suspect were listed on the crime log.

October 4

Crime: Trespassing

Location: Cosmetology Building

Status: Perpetrator was booked following an arrest for trespassing on Oct. 4.

Summary: RCCD’s Police Department arrested, booked an individual who was trespassing in RCC’s Cosmetology department.

October 6

Crime: Vandalism

Location: Life & Physical Sciences, RCC

Status: There is no status available or arrest at this time.

Summary: RCCD’s Police Department reported on Oct. 6, of vandalism that took place. No further information surrounding potential arrest of the perpetrator were listed on the crime log.

October 10

Crime: Disturbing Peace, Trespassing

Location: Parking Structure, 3801 Market Street

Status: Perpetrator was arrested by Riverside Community College Police on Oct. 10.

Summary: An individual was arrested by RCCD police for trespassing, disturbing students and faculty in the parking structure.

October 11

Crime: Vandalism

Location: Unisex Restroom

Status: There is no status available or arrest at this time.

Summary: Acts of vandalism in the unisex restroom were reported by RCCD’s Police Department. No further information surrounding potential arrests of the perpetrator was listed on the crime log.

October 12

Crime: Attempted Stolen Vehicle

Location: Parking Lot “E”

Status: There is no status available or arrest at this time.

Summary: RCCD Police reported an individual who attempted to steal a vehicle. Further information surrounding potential arrests of the perpetrator was listed on the crime log.

October 15

Crime: Grand Theft, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle

Location: Parking Lot “P”

Status: There is no status available or arrest at this time.

Summary: The RCCD’s Police Department reported a theft of a vehicle in Parking Lot “P.” No further information regarding potential arrests of the perpetrator was listed on the crime log.

October 17

Crime: Trespassing

Location: Cosmetology Building

Status: Perpetrator was booked followed by arrest for trespassing on Oct. 17.

Summary: An individual was arrested and later booked by RCCD Police Department for trespassing.

