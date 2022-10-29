Riverside City College wins in dominant fashion over El Camino College

0 0

Reggie Retzlaff completes the reception despite double coverage from the Warriors on Oct 29 at Ramona HIgh School. The Tigers continued their undefeated streak by defeating the El Camino Warriors 45-10.

Keithan Gooden slides in for the tackle on Oct 29 at Ramona HIgh School.

Reggie Retzlaff and Juwan Tucker celebrate in the endzone after Retzlaff puts another touchdown on the board on Oct 29 at Ramona HIgh School. The Tigers continued their undefeated streak by defeating the El Camino Warriors 45-10.

Jake Retzlaff takes advantage of a hole in the defensive line and runs the ball up the field on Oct 29 at Ramona HIgh School.

Reggie Retzlaff gets dragged down after making the catch on Oct 29 at Ramona HIgh School.

By Jair Ramirez

A week ago it took Riverside City College three overtimes to beat Mt. San Antonio college, this week it only took three quarters to beat El Camino College.

Just over a minute into the game quarterback Jake Retzlaff completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Juwan Tucker, setting the tone for the rest of the day.

Halfway through the second quarter Retzlaff connected with his brother, Wide receiver Reggie Retzlaff, for a 65-yard touchdown pass giving RCC a 24-7 lead.

“Me and my brother have practiced a lot together since he started high school,” Reggie Retzlaff said.“We all feel like it’s a mismatch when teams play man coverage against us.”

After another touchdown pass to Retzlaff and a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Roshawn Lacy, RCC took a 38-7 lead into halftime.

That would be the last time Reggie Retzlaff would touch the ball as he finished the game with three catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Reggie Retzlaff completes the reception for a touchdown on Oct 29 at Ramona HIgh School. The Tigers continued their undefeated streak by defeating the El Camino Warriors 45-10.

“I made the most out of those three catches and had a lot of fun doing it,” Reggie Retzlaff said.

On the Tigersfirst play on offense in the second half, Jake Retzlaff connected on a 73-yard pass to wide receiver Jayon Farrar.

Jake Retzlaff finished the game completing 23 out of 34 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns.

“I got to give credit to the guys up front,” Jake Retzlaff said. “They’ve been battling for me all year and they really outperformed the other team today.”

The Tigers defense took advantage of the Warriors mistakes coming away with four turnovers in the game.

“They were opportunistic,” head coach Tom Craft said. “They weren’t consistent, they got some turnovers but we had a lot of penalties.” .

RCC pulled their starters off the field midway through the third quarter and coasted the rest of the way.

“We have a big one next week against Cerritos for the conference title,” Craft said.

“we just got to keep getting better.”.

The Tigers next game will be at Cerritos College on Nov. 5.

