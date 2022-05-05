Campus crime report at Riverside City College

0 0

By Daesha Gear

Possession of weapons, stolen vehicles and vandalism, below is the summary of crime reports for April at Riverside City College:

April 2

Crime: Possession of Weapons

Location: Technology A – Welding

Summary: Riverside Community College District’s Police Department arrested, cited a release to an individual who was in possession of weapons in the Technology A – Welding location. No further description of the perpetrator’s weapon or intention of possessing it was released on the RCCD Police Department’s crime log.

According to the Riverside Community College District’s No. 3530, found in sections 626.9 and 626.10, “Firearms or other weapons shall be prohibited on any District property or in any facility operated by the District, except for activities conducted under the direction of District officials, as authorized by an official law enforcement agency or exceptions noted Penal Code Section 626.10.”

The Technology A location of Riverside City College features Career and Technical Education that emphasizes the disciplines of Film, Video and Television. Advanced Technical Trades Engagement Center services and Shari Yates, dean of Career and Technical Education, are found in this location.

April 7

Crime: Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Location: Riverside Community College District Facilities

Status: Perpetrator was placed in booking following arrest on April 7.

Summary: On April 7, an individual was booked following an arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle in the Riverside Community College District’s Facilities location.

The Facilities, Maintenance and Operations location of RCC features services in safety and emergency planning and facility rentals.

April 11

Crime: Trespassing

Location: Lot B

Status: There is no current status available or arrest made at this time

Summary: The RCCD Police Department reported a crime April 11 surrounding an individual who was found trespassing on RCC’s lot B. No further information surrounding potential arrests of the perpetrator was listed on the RCCD Police Department’s crime log.

April 11

Crime: Burglary- unlawful entry

Location: Math and Science – Life Sciences Building

Status: There is no current status available or arrest made at this time

Summary: The RCCD Police Department reported an unlawful entry into the Life Sciences Building on April 11. No further information surrounding potential arrests of the perpetrator was listed on the RCCD Police Department’s crime log.

The four-story Math and Science Building features disciplines relating to mathematics and life and physical sciences.

April 19

Crime: Theft of an automotive part

Location: Riverside City College’s Parking Structure

Status: There is no current status available or arrest made at this time

Summary: An incident surrounding the theft of automotive parts in RCC’s parking structure was reported on April 19. No further information surrounding potential arrests of the perpetrator was listed on the RCCD Police Department’s crime log.

April 22

Crime: Vandalism

Location: North Hall

Status: There is no current status available or arrest made at this time

Summary: Acts of vandalism were reported in RCC’s North Hall. However, no updates surrounding the potential arrest of the perpetrator were listed on the RCCD Police Department’s crime log.

April 25

Crime: Trespassing

Location: Quadrangle

Status: Perpetrator was placed in booking following an arrest on April 25.

Summary: RCCD’s Police Department arrested, booked an individual who was found trespassing in RCC’s Quad on April 25.

The Quadrangle of RCC features a plethora of courses for RCC students, and it facilitates services in the Honors Program and Model United Nations Center.