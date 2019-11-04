Riverside City College Volleyball Team Loses to Cypress College

The Riverside City College volleyball team made fierce plays on Friday Oct. 25 against the Cypress College Chargers.

The Tigers showed promise as they played well together, but ultimately lost. The team’s spirits were still high as they played throughout the game.

Only winning two games out of their last four has caused the Tigers to have an even record nearing the end of their season. In conference matchups they are 4-6 with only six games remaining on the season they are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with wins in the coming weeks.

The toughest opponents they will face are Orange Coast College, Fullerton College, and Irvine Valley College. The Tigers have not won a game against these teams this season.

Three of the last five games of the season will be at home for the Tigers. With a home court advantage RCC has the upper hand.

going into the final stages of the year.

