Riverside City College Hosts Annual Halloween Town

Every year clubs on campus assist in celebrating Halloween with the local community.

Parents and their children were invited to participate at Riverside City College’s annual Halloween Town event.

The event took place in the Quadrangle on Friday Oct. 25 from 5 – 8 p.m. and is directed toward children ages 11 and under.

Several of the college’s clubs helped decorate the event as well as host their own themed booths.

Many activities were available for the children in attendance, including arts and crafts, a costume contest and a maze.

While many clubs passed out candy, the Photography Club had a photo booth set up with a full green screen for people to pose alongside various Halloween themed caricatures.

Throughout the Halloween themed event there were dancers, jack-o’-lanterns and inflatable props. The lawn was also adorned with small gravestones.

There was also a Day of the Dead booth set up by the Puente Club with accompanying decorations and an ofrenda. This complemented the high percentage of Latinx members of the community on campus and was very popular.

Many parents and families in Riverside flock to Halloween Town every year to take their children to a safe and fun alternative to trick-or-treating in unknown neighborhoods in the evening.