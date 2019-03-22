Softball rallies back mid-season while RCC looks to qualify for postseason contention

By Mia Magana

Going down does not always count as an out and a strikeout does not always mean game over, there is always room for redemption.

This rings true as Riverside City Colleges softball team has won six of their last eight games after a difficult start to the 2019 season.

From the beginning of the season to the end of February, the team started out 6-8. Recently however, RCC has found momentum as they now find themselves 12-10.

Previous games showed the struggles the team was facing, but they had restored their confidence after attaining a five-game win streak.

RCC’s recent game against Santa Ana College on March 15 concluded with a total of five runs coupled with an eight hit total and a three RBI average.

Into the seventh inning, RCC was faced with a tough redemption effort for the game until sophomore pinch hitter Anna Loreto assisted the team to their eventual 5-4 victory.

The Tigers were faced with a 6-8 start which placed them low in the Orange Empire Conference standing until the teams recent success moved them to sixth in the division.

Leading the OEC currently is Cypress College, who was a prior defeat in RCC’s losing streak earlier this season Feb. 27 with 6-4 victory over the Tigers.

With the team ranked sixth in their conference, the Tigers need a pivotal ladder climb of their division in order to qualify for the OEC championship tournament in the postseason.

Cypress College currently leads the OEC with a perfect 9-0 conference record with Fullerton College and Orange Coast College not far behind in second as both teams hold a 6-3 conference record.

RCC most recently faced off against Santiago Canyon on March 18 in a losing effort, 4-3. The loss dropped their conference record to 3-6 overall this season.

The team as well as coach Michelle Daddona were unavailable for comment due to a string of away games.

Looking ahead to the rest of the 2019 campaign, RCC has 12 conference games remaining. Winning eight of these games could see RCC rise high enough in the OEC standings to warrant a spot in the divisional championships in the postseason. Seven of those critical games will be played at home.

RCC runs a record of 8-5 at home while 4-5 on the road. Current stat leaders on the team include sophomore infielder Karter Williams who leads the team in hits at 37 along with the highest batting average on the team at .521 overall. She also ranks second in runs batted in at 17, and stands as the teams leader in doubles with 11 total.

Other stat leaders include sophomore infielder Danielle Lopez who leads the team in RBI’s with 28.

At pitching, sophomore Lorena Fitch leads the team with 27 strikeouts along with the least amount of accumulative doubles and triples allowed.

The Tigers will next face off against Cypress College in an away game, March 22 that commences the team’s string of OEC matchups.