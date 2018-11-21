Pig Pen Delicacy proves to be a meat lover’s paradise

by Imari Rede

Pig Pen Delicacy is a meat lover’s paradise.

They are known for their specialty burgers and loaded fries and tots.

The Mac Daddy Burger is one of Pig Pen’s mouth watering creations that will turn people into devout customers.

This burger is a thick pile of cheesy, meaty goodness.

The core of the burger is a juicy beef patty that is cooked to order covered in American cheese and topped off with a mountain of sizzling bacon bits and kissed with a coating of tangy barbeque sauce.

Think that’s mouthwatering?

Wait, there’s more.

This meaty monster is called Mac Daddy for a reason. The buns of the burger are made of fried macaroni and cheese.

What really makes this burger a novelty is the mac buns. They are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside.

The size and make up of the burger may be daunting for some but it’s definitely a shareable size and not as messy as one would think.

Would you like fries with your order?

Make it tots, please!

Any of the fry-sterpieces at Pig Pen Delicacy can be swapped for tots.

To keep a thicker wallet while indulging in such a huge burger the small Buffalo Tots were the lightest choice in price and portion.

People who are into stronger cheeses would enjoy this potato dish because the feta cheese that lays on the steaming tots is quite fragrant making the buffalo sauce necessary to balance out the flavors.

The portion of the burger and fry creation together can most likely feed two people.

The Riverside Food Lab has a lot to offer foodies of all types, but Pig Pen Delicacy is unique in offering quality meat in flavor packed, gooey goodness in each of their dishes.