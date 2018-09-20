Opinion: On Civil Disobedience

By Diego Lomeli

Our nation was built upon the founding principle that every citizen carries the right to voice their own opinions to the public in a non-violent manner.

Civil Disobedience is the essence of free speech. It is the seed of progress, and the defender of freedom. We owe ourselves civil and organized actions of rebellion against belief systems that contradict our own.

On Sept. 4, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s senate hearing was interrupted by protesters shouting from the back rows intended to serve as public seats.

Police were forced to deny any further entrance to the public after approximately 70 arrests were made during the first day of the hearing.

President Donald Trump criticized the protesters, who were composed of various activists groups, in an interview with The Daily Caller.

“I don’t know why they don’t take care of a situation like that,” Trump said. “I think it’s embarrassing for the country to allow protesters.”

In other words, it is an attack on the American citizens who aim to practice their First Amendment rights.

Regardless of Trump’s comments, it is easy to forget the fine line between protesting and reckless, anger-driven shouting.

Republicans accused the protesters of “mob rule,” referring to their actions as being out of line and overly disruptive. An opinion should be shared in an orderly manner, not as an act of demanding aggression.

It is one of our president’s responsibilities to advocate for the opinions that derive from the public, from those who seek change in corrupt and biased systems of power. To have a president that refers to a constitutional right as an embarrassment, is something that ultimately cannot be overlooked.

Without the right of expression and massive public organization, our country is no better than that of any other whose government imposes illegitimate authority upon its citizens.