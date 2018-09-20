Exciting new video games releasing

By Seth Barlow

The fall video game season is ramping up and this is set to be a good one. With major releases across all platforms, here are Viewpoints’ top video game picks releasing this Fall.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

In 2013, Square Enix published Crystal Dynamics’ reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise that followed protagonist Lara Croft ho was stranded on an uncharted island where she had to learn how to survive and find a way to escape. After a five year wait the next installment of the series, “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” was released this month. This game follows Croft’s adventure as she travels to South America in her fight against the mysterious Trinity Organization. “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4”

Developed by Treyarch, this year’s Call of Duty game, “Black Ops 4,” is the newest installment in the franchise changes the core gameplay in order to compete with other players online. Unlike previous games in the series, Treyarch designed the game to feature tactical gameplay, manual healing and timed consumables. Gamers with PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows consoles will be playing Oct. 16.

“Red Dead Redemption 2”

Following the success of “Grand Theft Auto 5,” developer Rockstar Games returns this year with another anticipated title. Set before the first game, “Red Dead Redemption 2” expands the world that was introduced in the first installment. Similar to “GTA V,” “Red Dead Redemption 2” features an open world that allows players to interact with their environment. Expect this game to release Oct. 26 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

“Fallout 76”

From the same publisher who released “Skyrim” and “Fallout 4” comes this year’s “Fallout 76.” Unlike previous games, “Fallout 76” is set before all games in the series while taking place in West Virginia. “76” takes the series away from the familiar single player role playing experience and introduces an online multiplayer mode that continues “4’s” base building mechanics but allows up to 24-player online support. “Fallout 76” is going to release Nov. 14 and will be playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”

Since the first game released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, “Super Smash Bros.” has been a staple on Nintendo home consoles. Soon the Nintendo Switch, 2017’s portable console hybrid, will have its own “Smash” title. During E3 this past July, Nintendo unveiled the newest addition in the “Smash Bros.” series titled “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” and the game will also feature every character that has ever been playable in previous installments. The game allows up to eight players to choose classic Nintendo characters to fight against each other on numerous stages designed after classic titles like “Legend of Zelda” and “Pokemon.” “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” can be found this Dec. 7 only on the Nintendo Switch.