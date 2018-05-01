Riverside City College to host blood drive

Riverside City College will be hosting a blood drive May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the start of a donations, participants must complete a brief questionnaire about their health history and s licensed LifeStream staff members will give a mini-physical which will check their blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron levels.

Once students are done donating blood, they remain in the canteen for 15 minutes to rehydrate and eat food provided by the nurses.

All participants must also bring a form of ID for proof of age at the time of their donation.

Students are encouraged to drink plenty of water prior to their donation.

