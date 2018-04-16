Riverside fights against gun violence

· by · in News, Riverside City College. · 
By Emma Carlsen
IMG_0406

High schools students and allies march together to protest gun violence in Dowtown RIverside March 24. Geovanny Guzman | Viewpoints

A resurgence of American democracy, mostly by youth, has gripped the country. 

“I’m here to show support for those who died at the hands of gun violence and participate in our democracy,” Gwyneth Hernandez, Riverside STEM Academy student, said.

A crowd of a few hundred advocates for gun reform gathered as part of a national protest outside the Riverside County Superior Court on March 24.

These advocates marched as a part of March For Our Lives, a student-based group that fights against the National Rifle Association for stricter gun laws such as universal background checks.

Riverside residents joined millions across the country who protested on behalf of the victims from the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting to voice their anger about the lack of gun control.

“The government has stayed silent about this for too long,” Arpita Kanrar, Riverside STEM Academy student, said. “It’s time to demand change and we deserve to feel safe in our schools.”

The protesters marched one lap around downtown Riverside before returning to the courthouse.

Attendees varied from elementary students to grandparents. One woman carried a sign that doubled as a walking stick. Many mothers pushed young children in strollers as their older siblings held posters. Rep. Mark Takano also attended the march.

Large neon banners hanging from the courthouse stairs read “#Enough” and “#NeverAgain.” Speakers led chants like “student power today, voter power tomorrow.”

One counter protester was present, holding a sign urging others to protect their Second Amendment rights.

“I’m here to inform people about the Second Amendment,” Stephen Reed said. “It’s here to protect them against a tyrannical government.”

A high school student spoke about the need for gun reform to end the march.

“There is gun violence all over this country, killing people who don’t deserve to die,” Michaela Nash, student at Arizona’s Madison Park Middle School, said.

Have something to say about this post? Share it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s