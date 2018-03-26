Rep. Mark Takano to host net neutrality forum at Riverside City College

Rep. Mark Takano will be holding a forum on net neutrality in the Digital Library Auditorium on March 27 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Takano will be joined by Federal Communications Commission member Mignon Clyburn in the discussion.

Takano and Clyburn have both stated their support federal regulations protecting net neutrality, or the concept that Internet service providers should enable equal access to online content. A majority of FCC commissioners voted last year to eliminate existing net neutrality rules, prompting legal challenges by net neutrality supporters.

This event is free and open to the public.

