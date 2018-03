Riverside City College Culinary Arts Academy will be holding a job fair March 19 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Culinary Arts Academy.

There is no cost to attend, however, this event is being hosted for RCC Culinary students and graduates. Registration is required.

Job seekers should bring resumes and dress professionally to meet with representatives from businesses such as the Mission Inn, The Soup Shoppe and Pechanga Resort & Casino.