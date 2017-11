Riverside City College will be hosting its annual Veterans Resource Fair in the RCC Bookstore Promenade Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will feature county resources, local military organizations and RCC support services.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a free hot dog lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to veterans, dependents and members of the local community.

Parking is free.