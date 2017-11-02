TV Review: It only gets ‘Stranger’ from here

By Heidi Dye

“Stranger Things,” a series that combines the ‘80s nostalgia, Dungeons and Dragons and just enough science-fiction undertones to please the nerd in all of us. Honestly what more could a viewer ask for?

Now for those who have not seen any episodes of “Stranger Things,” I highly recommend watching it. For those who simply have no time to spend, here’s a quick rundown of season one, which is set in the fictional town of Hawkins in November of 1983.

After the 12-year-old Will Byers goes missing while riding his bike home from playing Dungeons and Dragons, his mother Joyce, his brother Jonathan, the Police Chief Hopper and Will’s friends, Mike, Lucas and Dustin set out to find him.

As the season progressed, it is revealed that Will’s disappearance was all a cover-up from Hawkins Laboratory that accidentally opened up a portal to the Upside Down where Will was being held captive by a Demogorgon.

Eleven, a bald-headed girl who mysteriously appears in town, turns out to be an experiment from the lab who has psychokinetic powers and a craving for Eggo waffles. Together Eleven and the boys attempt to demolish the Demogorgon but unfortunately, Eleven gets pulled into the Upside Down in the process.

The season ends with Will returning home, but he brought a bit of the Upside Down with him.

When season two came out Oct. 27, I readied myself with some Eggo waffles and began my excruciating journey.

The season starts off with the topic of how the Upside Down has affected Will both physically and mentally one year after the previous events.

He had episodes where he can see into the Upside Down at random moments. When he’s there, he is confronted with a shadow-like monster, which paralyzes him with fear. All while this is happening, this season saw the intimate return of Eleven.

This season also saw the likes of some new characters. Dustin and Lucas both fall for the new girl, Maxine. Maxine’s older brother Billy doesn’t like her hanging out with them.

Joyce is even dating a new guy, Bob, who only wants to help Will through his troubles.

But to be truthful, I could not stand the plethora of new characters, especially Maxine. She was only there to be a love interest and created more unnecessary conflict.

Both her and her brother were written as obnoxious characters and I felt they should had been excluded from the show.

Other than the irritating new characters and the draining love interests, the season was overall entertaining.

The ‘80s soundtrack got me pumped up while watching this half asleep.

It included the likes of Tones on Tails and Fad Gadget, which is a plus in my book.

The main actors have stepped up their acting game, especially Will, played by Noah Schnapp, when he has to endure the pain of the Upside Down.

Season two of “Stranger Things” is solid. But season one was better in some aspects.

Both seasons are strong overall and I would definitely recommend a watch if you can make the time.