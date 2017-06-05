RCC’s summer payment deadline approaches

By Laura M. Tapia

Students who registered on or before May 29 will be dropped from classes if they do not pay their tuition and fees before 5 p.m. on June 5.

However, according to the District Enrollment Management Committee, the only students that will be affected by this drop are students with a combined term balance greater than $250.00 that registered on or before May 29 if payment was not made by payment deadline.

If students registered on or after May 30 through the end of the term, enrollment and all other fees are due at the time of registration.

Students who do not pay will have a hold placed on their record and will not be able to register for classes, drop classes on MyPortal, or receive grades, transcripts, verifications, certificates and/or diplomas.

How to pay

MyPortal

WebAdvisor

Student Accounts located in the Dr. Charles A. Kane Student Services and Administration Building

If student are paying in person, payments can only be made at Student Accounts located in the Dr. Charles A. Kane Student Services and Administration Building. Their hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5p.m.

The fee schedule is on RCC’s tuition and fees website.