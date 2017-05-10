Riverside City College to host free film screening for ‘Hidden Figures’

The Digital Library will be hosting a free film screening of Hidden Figures May 11 at 6 p.m.

Hidden Figures is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly about African American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the Space Race.

After the film, there will be a discussion about minorities in the STEM fields and similar topics.

