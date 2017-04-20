Health & Wellness fair comes to RCC April 20, 2017 · by Viewpoints · in News, Riverside City College. · Riverside City College will be holding a health and wellness fair on May 10 from 11am-2pm in the Bookstore Promenade. Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related