Health services provides care

By Lynda Parra

The Riverside Community College District $18 health fee grants students access to basic medical care and mental health support in the Student Health Center located in the Bradshaw building.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Affordable Care Act, student health plans are a legitimate form of health insurance coverage for the otherwise uninsured.

“We help students enroll in any number of programs, for example: Family Planning Care and Treatment, the Food Assistance Network and various mental health services, to name a few,” said Fazio.

Students can get treated for smaller medical concerns like cold and flu symptoms, a sprained ankle or a headache. The SHC also provides access to an array of physical exams, immunizations, contraceptives to both students and faculty year- round.

“The medical clinic provides short-term, clinical care for minor illnesses and injuries,” said Cynthia Fazio, RN, the clinic’s nursing supervisor. “We assess the patient and treat the chief complaint. We follow up with an appointment or a phone call as needed.”

The two-bed medical clinic also maintains three private, group session rooms. The clinic proffers a licensed staff of registered nurses and therapists who remain on duty Monday through Friday, 8-5 p.m. The physician, nurse practitioner and marriage and family counselor is available by appointment.

Dr. Renee Martin–Thornton, director of student health and psychological services said, “We want RCC students to know they have a place to go to maintain their physical and mental well-being.”