Riverside City College men’s basketball defeat Chaffey in Holiday Tournament

The Riverside City College men’s basketball team won, 105-70, against the Chaffey College Panthers on Dec. 8, the third day of its 45th annual Holiday Tournament.

The Tigers were in the lead for entire game, making it hard for the Panthers to catch up.

Shooting guard Andre Cleaves II and guard Andre Wilson were the top two point getters. Cleaves with 18 and Wilson with 17.

RCC also defeated Pasadena City College, 103-89, Dec. 7.

The Tigers played at Wheelock Gym for the first time in the season Dec. 6 when they defeated California Miramar University men’s JV team, 119-62.

In the past three games the Tigers have topped the 100 point score.

RCC will play against Saddleback College for the final game of the tournament Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.