RCC head football coach to be inducted into Riverside Sport Hall of Fame

Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 26, 2024
Maddie Nelson
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.

Riverside City College Tigers head football coach Tom Craft will be inducted into the Riverside Sport Hall of Fame class of 2025. 

The announcement came from local sports reporter Pep Fernandez following the Tigers blowout victory over Southwestern College 69-3. Surrounded by players, coaches, and media Fernandez delivered the announcement to the still stoic Craft followed by a chorus of loud cheers. 

“You’re kidding me right,” Craft said. “The first thing I think of is you guys, (the players) all the teams, and the coaching staff.” 

Craft who is in the midst of his 14th season as Tigers head coach boasts a 137-20 record which makes him the winningest football head coach in school history. He has led the Tigers to two national and state championships, – 2019 and 2023 – 11 conference titles, and 18 wins in bowl games. 

“I’m not coaching for that kind of stuff, it’s all about these kids and preparing them for games,” Craft said. 

Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, is interviewed by Viewpoints Editor-in-Chief Eric Pacheco at Wheelock Stadium on Oct. 26 after his induction into the Riverside Sport Hall of Fame as players Kapeliele Hausia, Doughlas Teluma and Elaijahl Latu photobomb. (Maddie Nelson)

Beyond his time in the Dirty Riv Craft has coached junior college football for 29 years and is a five-time national and state champion. He has accumulated over 250 career wins and made the postseason in 20 of his last 23 years coaching at the juco level. 

Craft also spent time at San Diego State University as both an offensive coordinator and head coach where he led some of the nation’s top offenses. 

“He’s had a big impact not only in football but in life and becoming a man,” Tigers quarterback Brady Jones said. “It means a lot to hear that he’s a great mentor and knows more football than anyone here combined.” 

As the Tigers prepare for their final three regular-season games Craft looks to do something he’s never done in his illustrious career, go back-to-back. 

“We’ve got to win a game next week, that’s all I’m thinking about, we’ve got a tough next few games and that’s what our focus is on,” Craft said. 

The 2025 Riverside Sport Hall of Fame induction ceremony date has yet to be announced. 

Eric Pacheco
Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-Chief
Eric Pacheco is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. He previously wrote for the MVC Herald the student-led newspaper of Moreno Valley College in the Fall of 2023. He served as Viewpoints Managing Editor in the spring of 2024. Eric's passion for writing lies in the sports world inspired by writers such as Jeff Passan and Jeff Fletcher. He aspires to become a baseball beat writer one day.
