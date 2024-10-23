The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Student falls from RCC building

Natalie Strain, Eric Pacheco and Izabella De La Rosa, Managing Editor, Editor-in-Chief and Assistant Multimedia Editor
October 23, 2024
Izabella De La Rosa
Early morning on Oct. 23, police vehicles block Fairfax Ave. near the Math and Science Building, monitoring the scene where a student reportedly fell.

A student fell from the Riverside City College Math and Science Building, according to the Riverside Community College District.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 23. However, students were not notified until 11:54 a.m. when an RCCD Urgent Alert was sent out. 

The message said, “Student fell from RCC Math & Science building & was transported to hospital.” The message then provided resources for students affected. “Counseling available via Health Services. More info to follow.”

Professors were told that the incident was a result of a student undergoing an epileptic episode. The student was reported to have fallen from the third floor of the building and was immediately transported to the hospital. 

RCCD public information officer Chris Clarke provided information on the status of the student. “I understand that he has some broken bones and has some internal bleeding, but he is in surgery right now,” Clarke said. 

“There are counseling services available through the health services on campus,” he said. “When we called health services, they said they are available to take students and help them with counseling.”

No further information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story.

