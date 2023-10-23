Barktoberfest blends brews and barks to benefit local pet-owners

0 0

The sign at the front entrance of Barktoberfest reminds event goers to drink beer, pet dogs and support homeless pets during the inaugural festival held at White Park in Riverside on Oct 14. (Photos by Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Owner and Brewer Donald McAlister (right) helps out pouring at his brewery’s, All Points Brewing Company, booth, where they featured a 6.4 abv Marzen Oktoberfest style beer during the inaugural Barktoberfest festival held at White Park in Riverside on Oct 14.

A crew member takes the opportunity to snap of photo of one of the many happy pups during the inaugural Barktoberfest festival held at White Park in Riverside on Oct 14.

Brewers brought their beers and poured them from “jockey boxes” that allow for the fresh from the tap taste you would get at the brewery at White Park in Riverside CA during the inaugural Barktoberfest festival held at White Park in Riverside on Oct 14.

Barktoberfest event goers and their dogs line up at brewery stations throughout to sample some of the local craft beer offereings from breweries around the Southern California area during the inaugural festival held at White Park in Riverside on Oct 14.

Beer and food were not the only offerings at the event, there was also a “foam pawty” for the dogs and their owners during the inaugural Barktoberfest festival held at White Park in Riverside on Oct 14.

Event goers and their dogs came dressed in their favorite beer festival attire, like this dog dressed as a hot dog at White Park in Riverside during the inaugural Barktoberfest festival on Oct 14.

By Joannah Clemente

Craft brew lovers and their four-legged friends gather at Riverside’s White Park on Oct. 14 for Barktoberfest, benefiting the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center.

In partnership with Riverside County Department of Animal Services, this charitable cause paws-itively provides much-needed assistance to animals in the community.

Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center’s Executive Director, Carrie Ridgway, emphasized the event’s mission and purpose.

“We are much more than an animal shelter,” Ridgway said. “Our mission is to raise funds and provide resources to the communities such as spaying, neutering and pet food assistance.”

Ridgway said the adoption center’s low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic is part of the solution to preventing overpopulation and making medical care for pets more accessible and affordable.

“People cannot afford their animals because of the economy,” Ridgway said. “During COVID-19, people were not getting their animals spayed and neutered, so now we have this surge of too many puppies and kittens in the community.”

All proceeds directly support the care of animals in the adoption center.

In their commitment to the cause, Barktoberfest features breweries like All Points Brewing Company, Melograno Cocktails, Golden Road Brewing and more.

“We asked the breweries to come for free and donate their product,” Ridgway said. “We also have sponsors and partners such as Zippy Paws, Grocery Outlet, Tiller Tugs and Live Nation.”

Donald McAllister, owner of All Points Brewing Company, said he brewed a special “Marzen,” a traditional German fest beer to go with the Barktoberfest.

McAllister said that All Points Brewing Company embraces a dog-friendly environment and actively supports the mission of the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center.

“When we opened the brewery in March of 2021, we immediately paired up with Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center and donated beer to several events throughout the year,” McAllister said. “One of our core beliefs with the brewing company is to be out there and be active, help and serve those that need help in the community.”

While craft breweries and beer lovers drive the fundraiser’s success, pets indulge in “dog beers” and the “foam pawty.”

Megan Murphy, a participant, shared her thoughts and enthusiasm for the event.

“Beer and food while benefiting the adoption center, I think it’s good,” said Murphy. “I would love to see more Barktoberfest for sure.”

Barktoberfest blended brews and barks, where each sip and paw step furthers the animal welfare mission.

