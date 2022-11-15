Bloomington industrial warehouse approved, opposing residents and developer at odds

1 0

By Jennipher Vasquez

An elementary school, homes and rural land will soon be home to a construction site to build the Bloomington Park Specific Plan.

The industrial warehouse proposal by Howard Industrial Partners was passed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 15. The construction site will occupy 213 acres of land in the unincorporated town.

Community members who were both in support and opposition of the project gave their statements to the Board ahead of the vote.

Pollution, increased traffic and resident displacements were concerns brought by those opposing. Those in favor argued that the warehouse would bring an influx of employment opportunities, increase income for the community and solve issues of flooding.

San Bernardino Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca addressed the audience before the motion to approve the warehouse project passed.

“As we deliberate and make our decision we have to weigh the pros and cons,” he said. “The reality is … not everyone is going to agree with the potential outcome.”

Baca asked Board clerk Lynna Monnell how many properties are in negotiation for sale and if agreements have been made between the property owners and the developer.

Monnell said that an exact number could not be provided at the time, but asked Howard Industrial Partners partner Tim Howard to clarify the property negotiations.

“Yes, we have 100% concurrence for everything that we need to do at this time,” Howard responded.

An audience member shouted, “liar” at the developer. Another responded to his statement with, “not true.”

Ana Carlos, Bloomington resident and a representative for the local group Concerned Neighbors of Bloomington, alleges Howard’s statement may not be true.

Howard Industrial Partners could not be reached for comment at this time.

Carlos said the group has sent addresses to Baca’s office of residents who did not agree to sell their properties to build the warehouse.

The Fifth District Supervisor stated he would not approve the proposal without full agreement between each property owner and the developer.

“As a community member who has spoken to my neighbors, I found out that wasn’t true,” Carlos said.

She said despite the outcome of the vote the community was optimistic they could rebuild relationships with their neighbors and elected officials if the proposal had been rejected.

“We were hoping that if this didn’t pass that we could move forward as a community,” the Bloomington resident said. “We’ve been neglected for so long because we are a rural community.”This story is developing.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.