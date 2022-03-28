RCC baseball team dominant in game against Santa Ana College

0 0

Bret Bowers, Riverside City College baseball player, stands ready to bat at the game against Santa Ana College on March 19 (Jesus Coronel | Viewpoints)

By Jesus Coronel

An offensive surge from the Riverside City College baseball team propelled them to a dominant victory over the Santa Ana College Dons on March 19.

From the fourth inning, the Tigers scored a total of 11 runs in 3 innings which gave the team a 14-3 lead after the sixth inning — a lead that would be upheld for the rest of the game.

“The team performed well together,” freshman infielder Sebastian Flores said after the game. “We were working together and helping each other out.”

This closed a three game series against the Dons, in which the Tigers won two games in a row after losing the opening game of the series in extra innings.

“To come back from 0-1 down to win a series against an outstanding, quality and competitive club, you gotta be happy,” head coach Rudy Arguelles said.

The offensive performance has been a vocal point in the series turnaround according to Arguelles.

“Our mentality is ‘who is gonna play us,’” freshman infielder Ignacio Alvarez said. “No team wants to face us right now.”