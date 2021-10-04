Lowrider culture cruises onto RCC

(Diego Lomeli | Viewpoints)

By Elaina Kleven

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Associated Students of Riverside City College hosted a car show that exhibited authentic lowrider culture on Sept. 23.

Lowriders have long been associated with gang activity revolving around Hispanic and Latino communities. As a response, ASRCC brought them onto campus to educate students, staff and faculty on how lowriders have been falsely stigmatized and should be perceived as pieces of Chicano culture instead.

The show featured around a dozen classic models all ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-80s, showing how lowriders have diversified over the years. Each one had unique paint jobs, modifications and other common customizations that reflected the owners’ personal style.