The Viewpoints Network Podcast: An interview with John Guzman – Creating an interreligious dialogue

The Viewpoints Network: Working to unite both sides of the aisle – Interview with John Mike Guzman – The Viewpoints Network
In this episode of the Viewpoints Network Podcast, our reporter Jonathan Ramirez interviews John Guzman, a man who is working on creating social events where people from both sides of the political spectrum can come together and interact.
