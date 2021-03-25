Viewpoints excels at National College Media Convention, awards show

The owner of Igikai Artifacts Co., Satoru Yamaki, 32, showcases the origami cranes he creates as gifts for his customers while sitting at his storefront in Oceanside, California on March 17. This photo placed third in the JACC On-the-Spot Photo Contest. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Staff Report

Viewpoints took home a total of 15 awards, including two national awards, at the Spring National College Media Convention on March 20.

News Editor Cheetara Piry was also re-elected Journalism Association of Community Colleges Southern California president.

The staff placed second in the Associated Collegiate Press National Best of Show for their print and online editions. Viewpoints was also awarded a JACC General Excellence Award for print.

Jennipher Vasquez, staff reporter, placed first in the On-the-Spot News Writing Contest for her coverage of a keynote speech by CBS News correspondent Major Garrett on March 19. She said she worked on her story through the night after losing her cousin the same day and thanked adviser Matt Schoenmann for his encouragement.

“I was completely taken aback when I saw my name on the screen as they announced first place,” she said. “I put a lot of hard work into all of my writing, so seeing it pay off and being recognized for it was such an honor.”

Alyssa Aldrete, Life editor, placed first in Critical Review for her coverage of a virtual concert by rock band August Burns Red last fall. Aldrete lost her father a few years back, who was the biggest supporter of her pursuit of journalism, and stepped away from Viewpoints for some time. She returned to the staff last semester.

“I’m extremely grateful to be recognized among my peers for just doing something I love,” Aldrete said. “Although just getting the opportunity to write has been rewarding on its own, winning this award has reaffirmed that I’m doing what I was meant to do.”

Daniel Hernandez, Multimedia editor, placed first in Video Journalism for his coverage of a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Riverside last summer. He also placed third in the On-the-Spot Photography Contest.

“It feels incredible,” he said. “Everything I’ve been taught at RCC and at Viewpoints is paying off. Thanks to (Schoenmann) for motivating me and being up at 2 a.m. showing me how to edit that video.”

Joyce Nugent, former staff reporter, placed first in Photo Story Essay for her coverage of the Snow Fire in the Palm Springs area last September.

“Awards are great and it feels great to be recognized, but what I am most grateful for is the opportunity to work with and learn from the great team at Viewpoints,” Nugent said.

Photo Editor Angel Peña placed second in the On-the-Spot News Judgment and Layout Contest, and received an honorable mention in Feature Photo.

Managing Editor Leo Cabral placed fourth in Informational Graphic.

Erik Galicia, editor-in-chief, placed third in Video Journalism for his coverage of homelessness in Riverside. He also placed fourth in the On-the-Spot News Writing Contest and received an honorable mention in the Editorial Writing.

Dani Rebolledo, former illustrator, received an honorable mention in the Editorial Cartoon category.