The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Campus Conversations: Riverside City College students talk about plans for the summer

Lennon Ruehle and Isis Mathis
May 29, 2025
Louis Tozser
Photograph of the west entrance of the A.G. Paul Quadrangle taken on August 28 at Riverside City College.

Corina Ibarra, Business Major (Viewpoints)

My plans for the summer are probably to get a job, and get my real estate license. That’s pretty much what I had in mind. I don’t have anything coming up.

--Corina Ibarra, major: Business



Makaila Hockett, Biochemistry Major (Viewpoints)

This summer I’m working at a summer camp up in Julian. I’m doing it just for fun, I like doing anything really. I’m a very outgoing person so if I can work anywhere I’ll do it. Sometimes I’ll be a lifeguard and other times I’ll go to summer camp, I’m spontaneous.

--Makaila Hockett, major: Biochemistry



Gabriela Villanueva, Mechanical Engineering Major (Viewpoints)

I’m probably taking more classes. We have a group beach trip planned, hopefully it goes well because I’m the one planning it. Hopefully, in Venice, we were going to go to Oceanside but they’re working on the train tracks. I’m mostly just stressed about the planning because it’s like 10 people.

--Gabriela Villanueva, major: Mechanical Engineering



Makayla Ramos, Child Development Major (Viewpoints)

I’m actually going back home to Texas with my family. I’ll probably go to some parks, or to the beach, and spoil my siblings. I’m really involved in my church, so I’ll probably stuff like that.

--Makayla Ramos, major: Child Development



Anahi Aguirre, Nursing Major (Viewpoints)

I’m going to go to Mexico for the first week of summer, and then I have summer school. I’m going to visit my family and take care of my mom, she’s getting surgery.

--Anahi Aguirre, major: Nursing



Samantha Maya, Nursing Major (Viewpoints)

I’m going to rent out an airbnb with my friends, and then I also have summer school.

--Samantha Maya, major: Nursing

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Conversations
From left: Cydnei Rediford (first-year, elementary education major), Ty Miller (second-year, philosophy major), Gorge Rojas (second-year, sociology major.) (Daesha Gear | Viewpoints)
Campus Conversations: Riverside City College students were asked about how they think the upcoming 2022 elections may affect the state of California’s future
From left: Cydnei Rediford (first-year, elementary education major), Ty Miller (second-year, philosophy major), Gorge Rojas (second-year, sociology major.) (Daesha Gear | Viewpoints)
Campus Conversations: Riverside City College students talk climate change action
From left: Cydnei Rediford (first-year, elementary education major), Ty Miller (second-year, philosophy major), Gorge Rojas (second-year, sociology major.) (Daesha Gear | Viewpoints)
Campus Conversations: Riverside City College students react to cancel culture
From left: Cydnei Rediford (first-year, elementary education major), Ty Miller (second-year, philosophy major), Gorge Rojas (second-year, sociology major.) (Daesha Gear | Viewpoints)
Campus Conversations: Riverside City College students react to the RCCD Board of Trustees lifting the mask and booster mandates
Campus Conversations: Fall 2021 semester for RCC students is closing in
Campus Conversations: Fall 2021 semester for RCC students is closing in
Campus Conversations: RCC and mental health
Campus Conversations: RCC and mental health
About the Contributor
Lennon Ruehle
Lennon Ruehle, News Editor
Lennon Ruehle is a third-year journalism major student at RCC, starting at Viewpoints as a news reporter in the fall of 2024. As the news editor Lennon’s main passion lies in politics. He hopes to become an investigative journalist one day
Donate to Viewpoints