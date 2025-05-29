Campus Conversations: Riverside City College students talk about plans for the summer

My plans for the summer are probably to get a job, and get my real estate license. That’s pretty much what I had in mind. I don’t have anything coming up.

--Corina Ibarra, major: Business









This summer I’m working at a summer camp up in Julian. I’m doing it just for fun, I like doing anything really. I’m a very outgoing person so if I can work anywhere I’ll do it. Sometimes I’ll be a lifeguard and other times I’ll go to summer camp, I’m spontaneous.

--Makaila Hockett, major: Biochemistry









I’m probably taking more classes. We have a group beach trip planned, hopefully it goes well because I’m the one planning it. Hopefully, in Venice, we were going to go to Oceanside but they’re working on the train tracks. I’m mostly just stressed about the planning because it’s like 10 people.

--Gabriela Villanueva, major: Mechanical Engineering









I’m actually going back home to Texas with my family. I’ll probably go to some parks, or to the beach, and spoil my siblings. I’m really involved in my church, so I’ll probably stuff like that.

--Makayla Ramos, major: Child Development









I’m going to go to Mexico for the first week of summer, and then I have summer school. I’m going to visit my family and take care of my mom, she’s getting surgery.

--Anahi Aguirre, major: Nursing









I’m going to rent out an airbnb with my friends, and then I also have summer school.

--Samantha Maya, major: Nursing