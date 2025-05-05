EDITORIAL: RCC fails to protect students from harassment

College campuses are meant to be safe for students. Riverside City College makes this attempt in their Mission and Values, stating that the administration’s goal is to provide a welcoming space for students, encouraging open dialogue and transparency.

But let’s be transparent. How can students feel welcomed and heard when their safety concerns aren’t being addressed?

An anti-abortion group who refers to themselves as the “Survivors” recently came onto campus after their first appearance in the 2024 spring semester. The group was found displaying vulgar imagery on posters and flyers, harassing students to talk to them while also discretely recording through body cameras, sometimes even following students to class.

Instructors at RCC shared emails and information about them, warning students of the group’s actions. Administration remained silent until students’ privacy was already violated.

When notified by an instructor that the group was not in a free speech zone, the group responded with, “This is America, right?”

This shows a complete lack of respect towards RCC’s campus and instructors.

A “monk” was recently on campus as well, handing out “free” books and then asking students to make a donation of $20 or more. Sometimes they even begged and guilt tripped students into taking their books.

A majority of RCC’s students are working class students, oftentimes working a job while going to school full time to support themselves, making it even more inappropriate for a “monk” to peddle their religion as a way to guilt trip students into giving them money.

With it only costing $30 and some paperwork in order to rent out the quad courtyard, the RCC campus is simply too accessible.

In the vendor application it states,” Vendors may not, in any way, harass passersby.” If vendors aren’t supposed to harass students, why should an anti-abortionist group that harasses students be allowed on campus?

The responsibility of safety and comfort shouldn’t fall on the paying student, but rather the high-level administration.

In response to students vocalizing their displeasement of Survivors being on campus, RCC President Claire Oliveros responded by suggesting signage be placed for free speech zones, caution signs and resources for students.

While that might help, it fails to address the core issues at hand. Students should be able to go to class without being followed or harassed in general.

Do these groups have a place on campus?

Everyone has their right to free speech, but nobody should be allowed to harass students and make their safety feel threatened.

When something gets in the way of students’ education, the administration needs to intervene and do something about it.