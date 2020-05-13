Nothin’ but a banda thang, Snoop Dogg collaborates with Banda MS

By Silda Martinez

California legend Snoop Dogg just dipped his toe into banda music by making a collab song with famous group Banda MS. The song, “Que Maldicion,” dropped April 30, giving us all a surprise we were not expecting.

Snoop Dogg is known for switching between genres. He’s gone from bringing the funk to his music to now bringing the Mexican. This collaboration with Banda MS is perhaps the rap banda anthem we didn’t know we needed.

Smooth brass horns and banda beats kick off the melody while soft hip hop beats are lightly heard in the background. The combination adds a very fun, funky twist to both genres of music. Spanglish is thrown in the mix as Snoop Dogg eases a little Spanish between his rhymes. Banda MS leads with the chorus, “la maldición de extrañarte,” which translates to “the curse of missing you.”

It’s no surprise these artists produced a hit, with Banda MS’s strong reputation in Mexcian culture and Snoop Dogg’s legendary reputation in the hip hop industry.

Snoop Dogg is actually no stranger to Mexcian culture. He’s made his interest in banda quite clear in multiple Instagram posts with artists such as Jenni Rivera, the late LBC legend. He’s earned an automatic invite to the carne asada.

Fans from both genres were all over Twitter after the song’s release, making it the talk of the day pretty fast. They were thrilled to see this unexpected crossover.

Leave it to Snoop Dogg to continue surprising his fans with new unexpected music after decades in the music industry. Snoop Dogg is at the point where he can do almost anything he wants and fans will support him. With full reason too.

Snoop Dogg and Banda MS deserve a huge thanks for combing both our playlists of hip hop and banda into one song.