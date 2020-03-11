Developing: Riverside City College begins to feel affects of COVID-19

By Erik Galicia and Stephen Peltz

The spread of coronavirus has prompted the California Community College Athletic Association to substantially limit public access to events.

According to a press release, only teams and essential staff will be permitted to attend the basketball state championship tournaments this weekend.

Riverside City College’s men’s team is set to play the City College of San Francisco in Coalinga on Friday.

“Our kids will have an opportunity to win a state championship and compete at the highest level in community college men’s basketball,” said Jim Wooldridge, RCC athletic director. “That’s the most important thing.”

Although he called the decision to limit game attendance unfortunate, Wooldridge expressed support and understanding for the protective measure.

“We certainly understand the cautiousness that we have to take at this point,” Wooldridge said.

With the number of infections rising and UC Riverside’s March 10 announcement that classes will shift to online, some students are concerned that RCC will soon follow suit.

“It’s certainly a possibility,” RCC President Gregory Anderson said. “I don’t think anybody should be surprised if it happens.”

Anderson said that neither the state nor the county has recommended that RCC close the campus, but that students should be checking their official RCCD emails often.

A March 11 email urged RCCD faculty to immediately begin planning to continue instruction online.

“We are asking all faculty who have not completed Canvas training to do so by March 18,” the email read. “Please start to communicate now with students.”

According to Anderson, the switch would be temporary and flexible enough to accomodate classes that are difficult to cover online.

“We’re taking it hour by hour,” Anderson said.