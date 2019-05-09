Riverside City College softball edges out Bakersfield College, Tigers progress to the next round of playoffs

By Jair Ramirez

After a four hours and multiple chances for both teams to end the game, an infield single in the bottom of the 13th by Dani Melendez gave RCC the win.

RCC trailed Bakersfield College after the Renegades took a three run lead in the top of the ninth inning.

The team came back after Bakersfield’s defense was unable to hold the lead after several errors in the bottom of the inning.

“Staying together as a team and as a unit is crucial,” said freshman catcher Alicia Rivera. “We felt the tension but didn’t let that scare us.”

Riverside went on to win the first game of the SoCal Regional preliminary series 7-6 on May 3.

“We knew we could get it back, if they can do it we can can do it,” said freshman outfielder Loreal Fuerte.

Fuerte finished the game with four hits, one run batted in and accounted for two outs on defense.

Sophomore infielder Breanna Ceballos finished with a game high five hits after seven at-bats.

The team took the best of three series against the Bakersfield College Renegades on May 4. They entered the series winning seven out of their last eight games.

“Never give up and work for one another and if we believe in each other then anything is possible,” said sophomore infielder Jocelyn Ontiveros.

Ontiveros herself had one hit with two runs batted in.

The Tigers will next face Cypress College in a possible three-game series in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional playoffs. The series will begin on May 10.

All games will take place at Cypress College starting May 10.

During conference play, the Tigers went 1-2 against Cypress College.

In their first two matchups, the Tigers lost to Cypress on Feb. 27, 6-4, and were shutout March 22, 0-5.

RCC won their most recent game against Cypress at home April 17, edging them out 5-4.