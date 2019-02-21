Dickens Festival is set to return to Downtown Riverside

Stacy Soriano | Viewpoints

by Patrick Tindall

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, but the Dicken’s Festival is always the best of times!

From Feb. 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Riverside is hosting its 26th annual Dickens Festival. Lively events include a grand parade, an author’s picnic and even a Steampunk fashion show. Attendees can have tea with impersonators of their favorite Victorian authors and poets such as Jane Austen, Mark Twain and Edgar Allen Poe in person along with the chance to immerse themselves in the history and literature of the era. Find more information at DickensFest.com