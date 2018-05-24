Prince tribute band makes it rain ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ in Riverside

By Doreena Carter

“Ain’t no party like a Riverside party cause’ a Riverside party don’t stop!” There were hundreds of people chanting these words all night until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Riverside Municipal Auditorium held a Prince Tribute with a very talented Prince impersonator named Bobby Miller and his band The Purple Reign. Miller and his band performed to a huge crowd singing all of Prince's memorable records including "Little Red Corvette," "If I Was Your Girlfriend" and "I Wanna be Your Lover" and plenty more.

The purpose of The Purple Madness Tribute was to celebrate the greatness of Prince and give those who were not fortunate enough to see him live a memorable night full of his most iconic works.

The line wrapped around the building as kinds of people waited to get their tickets scanned. “I was trippin’ out on how many different types of people were there, different lifestyles,” said Latia Harris, a Riverside local. The audience was truly diverse.

“It’s really nice to be able to go to somewhere like this and have fun and dance with people who enjoy similar things as you, even if I only know a few songs I wasn’t embarrassed. It’s all fun,” said Ashley Sanchez, a Prince party-goer.

The area in front of the stage was filled with sweaty bodies swaying against each other, while the middle of the crowd consisted of people who were two stepping. Even further back were large groups of people in the auditorium seats, sipping on drinks and laughing with friends and family.

Although the main event took place inside, many attendees opted to venture outside to the balcony to enjoy the DJs.

People would step out for some fresh air just to hear their favorite song and have no choice but to run back in to sing along.

Finally when “Purple Rain” was covered, big purple balloons fell from the balcony creating a scenic moment that made the audience relish in their love for the late artist.