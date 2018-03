Walter Bros Circus is in Riverside, performing Mar. 1-5.

The touring circus will include jugglers, gymnasts, acrobats, clowns and a trapeze. The circus does not include animals.

These are the showtimes:

Mar. 1 at 7 p.m

Mar. 2 at 7 p.m.

Mar. 3 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mar. 4 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for children 4 years old and older and free for children 3 years old and under.

The circus is located at 3700 Park Ave.