Attention, all drag queens to the front please!

By Jayy Mireles

Drag queens Trixie Mattel (Brian Michael Firkus) and Katya Zamolodchikova (Brian Joseph McCook) are the first drag queens after RuPaul to have their own televised show.

Both of these individuals moved up in the drag queen “food chain” from performing in bars, to being on the reality television game show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, to having their own YouTube series, “UNHhhh,” to now having their own show on Viceland called “The Trixie and Katya Show”.

Trixie and Katya first stole our hearts on season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2015. Neither of them won the reality game show. Although originally, Trixie was the fourth queen to be eliminated, she returned in all starts and was technically the tenth queen eliminated in the show, returning a second time as a fan favorite.

Katya was the eleventh queen to be eliminated on the show, and also won the title of “Miss Congeniality” for also being a fan favorite and being the nicest and most cordial queen on her season.

Since both queens got so far on their season, and were such fan favorites for their comedy and strange fashion, they were common occurring characters on the “World of Wonder YouTube channel,” “WOWPresents,” and in other various web series and shows.

They were so popular that their fans demanded them to have their own web series so “UNNhhh” came about.

“UNNhhh,” was only produced a year ago. It grew in so much popularity, having over a million views just on their first video and averaging over 50,000 views each episode.

With raunchy comedy about a different topic every day ranging from sex to movies.

Trixie and Katya’s web series grew in popularity because of their pop culture references and raunchy comedy, being able to make almost any subject funny.

They kept doing their thing until the network, Viceland, saw their show and commended them and gave them an actual televised talk show on their channel called “The Trixie and Katya Show.”

“You know, they say on the road to success, to work hard, or whatever, they don’t say you should cross-dress on YouTube until someone pays attention,” said Trixie in one of the trailers for their talk show.

The premier episode of “The Trixie and Katya Show” discussed the very hairy topic “Hooking Up” where the two queens talked about the ups and downs and the process that people take while participating in hookup culture.

“On this show we take a single topic, and explore it inside and out, like a handsy funeral director, giving the most inappropriate autopsy,” Katya said in an interview.

Overall, “The Trixie and Katya Show,” although not right for all people because of the raunchy comedy, is a good laugh.

“It feels like you’re hanging out with one of your friends,” Trixie said.

Each episode airs once a week on Wednesday at 10 P.M. on Viceland.