Trivia Quiz : Harry Potter Edition

Let’s see how well you know the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter.
-
What is Harry Potter’s patronus?
-
Who did Hermione go to the Yule Ball with?
-
What were the names of Harry’s broomsticks?
-
How does Dobby the House Elf get set free?
-
What three elements make up the deadly hallows?
-
Name the Weasley family from oldest to youngest.
-
What type of dragon does Harry fight in the Goblet of Fire?
-
What spell do they use to unlock the doors?
-
What two other schools participated in the Tri-Wizard Tournament?
-
What does Harry Potter use to breath underwater during the tournament?
-
Lord Voldemort’s real name is?
-
What is Malfoy’s position on the Slytherin’s quidditch team?
-
How does a quidditch game end?
Beware of the Answer Key below!