Trivia Quiz : Harry Potter Edition

Let’s see how well you know the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter.

What is Harry Potter’s patronus? Who did Hermione go to the Yule Ball with? What were the names of Harry’s broomsticks? How does Dobby the House Elf get set free? What three elements make up the deadly hallows? Name the Weasley family from oldest to youngest. What type of dragon does Harry fight in the Goblet of Fire? What spell do they use to unlock the doors? What two other schools participated in the Tri-Wizard Tournament? What does Harry Potter use to breath underwater during the tournament? Lord Voldemort’s real name is? What is Malfoy’s position on the Slytherin’s quidditch team? How does a quidditch game end?

Beware of the Answer Key below!

Answer Key: