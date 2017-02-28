Plane crashes in Riverside

By Jose Marquez-Cuevas

A plane crashed in the Hillside neighborhood in Rhonda Road near Beatty Drive, approximately three miles from Riverside City College on Feb. 27.

Riverside police began receiving calls about the at approximately 4:41 p.m. A total of 60 firefighters were rushed to the crash site.

At this time, it is known that of five victims, three are deceased – one possible teenage girl, one adult woman, one adult male.

The two adult female survivors were immediately rushed to local hospitals, both in critical condition.

One of the survivors that was rushed to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton suffered 90 percent third degree burns. The survivor was found in a bedroom of the demolished house.

The other survivor that was found in the vicinity of the crash suffered from airway burns and was rushed to Riverside Community Hospital.

American Red Cross has been aiding families that have been affected. Services that have been provided include a temporary shelter, mental health and trauma assistance.

There are no mechanical specifics of what caused the crash thus far.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be providing another update at 3 p.m. on Feb. 28.