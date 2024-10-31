The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Dodgers World Series celebration sparks concern for parade

Christian Carrillo, Photography Reporter October 31, 2024
PHOTO VIA UNSPLASH

LOS ANGELES – Chaos erupted on Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth World Series title. Thousands of fans gathered in Downtown Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium, and other major intersections of Los Angeles celebrating the win over the New York Yankees in game five of the World Series.  

Although there was a large presence by the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles to maintain the crowds after the anticipated win, chaos persisted throughout the city with buses and buildings being tagged with graffiti, fans chanting and climbing onto cars, and hand-held fireworks being set off in the middle of the streets. 

Along with these following events, arson and looting took place as well with trees being set ablaze along with an MTA bus on Echo Park and Sunset Boulevard.  

The Dodgers were able to clinch the World Series title after overcoming a five-run deficit in game five to defeat the New York Yankees. 

Early in the game, the Dodgers struggled but were able to make a comeback in the later innings.

 This is the Dodgers’ second World Series title in four years, and this is the first time since 1981 the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in a World Series.

 A parade is set to be held on Friday throughout downtown Los Angeles, following the Dodger’s win. After Wednesday night’s chaos, will the parade on Friday be well-maintained? 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Volleyball falls in four
Volleyball falls in four
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.
RCC head football coach to be inducted into Riverside Sport Hall of Fame
Riverside City College Volleyball players celebrate after scoring on Oct. 23 at the Wheelock Gymnasium.
Tigers Volleyball suffer close loss in five
Colby Martin holds off Viking's defender as teammates get in position on Oct. 18.
Men's water polo blown out in tournament
Nicole Robertson,#7, from Riverside City College Women's Water Polo scores against Long Beach Woman's Water Polo in the 3rd quarter on Oct. 19.
Tigers clash in top ranked matchup
Riverside City College football team holds a scrimmage at Wheelock Stadium vs. Mt. San Antonio College on Aug. 25.
OPINION: Should Athletes Be Subjected to Play in 100 Degree Weather?
Donate to Viewpoints