Dodgers World Series celebration sparks concern for parade

LOS ANGELES – Chaos erupted on Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth World Series title. Thousands of fans gathered in Downtown Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium, and other major intersections of Los Angeles celebrating the win over the New York Yankees in game five of the World Series.

Although there was a large presence by the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles to maintain the crowds after the anticipated win, chaos persisted throughout the city with buses and buildings being tagged with graffiti, fans chanting and climbing onto cars, and hand-held fireworks being set off in the middle of the streets.

Along with these following events, arson and looting took place as well with trees being set ablaze along with an MTA bus on Echo Park and Sunset Boulevard.

The Dodgers were able to clinch the World Series title after overcoming a five-run deficit in game five to defeat the New York Yankees.

Early in the game, the Dodgers struggled but were able to make a comeback in the later innings.

This is the Dodgers’ second World Series title in four years, and this is the first time since 1981 the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in a World Series.

A parade is set to be held on Friday throughout downtown Los Angeles, following the Dodger’s win. After Wednesday night’s chaos, will the parade on Friday be well-maintained?