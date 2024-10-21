Tigers clash in top ranked matchup

The Tigers women’s water polo team hosted a mini tournament squaring off against #1 Long Beach City College Vikings to start the day.

The match was marked by strong defensive play, quick transitions, and standout individual efforts from both sides at the Riverside City College Aquatics Center.

The Vikings were able to open the score early in the first quarter and got a second one shortly after however Riverside City College continued to press.

The opposition goalkeeper made great saves in the first quarter to keep the Tigers out and keep them ahead by two. Both teams pressed aggressively in the second quarter, and both teams also had strong defensive performances.

However, late in the second quarter, the Tigers finally got on the board after Chandler Burell found the back of the net. The Tigers used this goal as momentum and motivation to tie the game with 2:09 left on the clock.

The Vikings were able to take the lead again just before halftime making the score 3-2 at the break.

The break proved effective as early in the third quarter the Tigers were able to tie the game. This was short-lived as the Vikings were awarded a penalty that they were able to convert.

“This was one of our best games all season.” Tigers assistant coach Sarah Grennawalt said.

The third quarter saw a lot more back and forth from both teams both offensively and defensively with both teams scoring to tie the game at 4-4.

With seven seconds left in the quarter, the Vikings were able to take the lead pushing the Tigers until the very end.

The fourth quarter saw the Tigers trail by two early on, however, they were able to pull one back early on as well.

This game showed the Tiger’s resilience, going toe-to-toe with Long Beach and holding them to a tight score.

Ultimately it was not enough although the Tigers played great defense throughout the fourth quarter the Vikings were able to take the game with two late goals to pull away and take the victory with a final score of 8-5.

The loss was only the Tiger’s second of the season. “This loss does not determine our season; we will use this as motivation to get better,” head coach Doug Finfrock said.

“I thought the score did not reflect the game and how we played” “This was one of the best games we played, however, it was not the result we wanted, we fought until the end,” Yosra Elseifi said.

The Tigers would rebound in another top-10 contest against San Diego Miramar picking up a 13-6 victory.

The Tigers will head to the Long Beach Tournament next hoping to continue their strong season and perhaps get another shot at the Vikings hoping to avenge their loss.