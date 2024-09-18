The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Riverside City College announces new housing opportunity for future students

Natalie Strain, Managing Editor
September 18, 2024
Riverside City College
Expected Riverside City College and University of California, Riverside student housing

Riverside City College (RCC) announces a new housing initiative that will open its doors for RCC and University of California, Riverside (UCR) students in August 2025.

According to RCC and UCR Housing Initiative – Riverside, the school is partnering with UCR to build two residential apartment structures on the UCR campus. Construction is already underway and will be funded by $126 million in state money that was awarded in July 2023 to both Riverside Community College District and UCR.

In a mass email sent by RCC Student Info, this new structure will provide facilities including study and engagement rooms, a gym, a convenience store as well as access to other facilities at UCR, including the library and dining centers. The apartments will be able to house up to four students in a two bedroom space. 

Students are able to fill out a Google form to provide information RCC can use to create an effective plan for development. Students are asked to document their current housing status as well as to describe their current academic standing. The form asks the student a variety of questions, such as if they will be transferring to a four-year university, if they plan on transferring to UCR, if they will be registered in 12 units or more and if the student is able to afford a monthly rental fee of up to $1,000. The rental fee will include utilities and furniture. 

Students can fill out the form here RCC Student Housing Interest Form.

Natalie Strain
Natalie Strain, Managing Editor
Natalie Strain is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. She served as Viewpoints News Editor in the spring of 2024, focusing on breaking news stories on campus. She also previously served as a one-year photographer and two-year Editor-in-Chief of Redlands High School’s yearbook. Natalie’s ambition to pursue journalism comes from her interest in life, culture, and music. She hopes to pursue a career in music journalism, one day working for Rolling Stone magazine.
